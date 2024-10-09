Real Madrid dealt fresh injury blow: Another defender out with muscle injury

Real Madrid’s injury woes have taken a turn for the worse as young defender Jacobo Ramon has been sidelined with a muscle injury, adding to the growing list of absentees facing manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Marca, while Ramon’s injury is not deemed serious, it raises further concerns for Ancelotti, who is already grappling with a depleted defensive line-up.

Eder Militao is expected to be out for approximately 10 days due to his own muscle issue, while David Alaba remains uncertain for a return after suffering a cruciate ligament tear last year.

Additionally, 17-year-old academy defender Joan Martinez is still recovering from a pre-season cruciate ligament rupture, leaving Ancelotti with very limited options.

In light of these mounting injuries, the Italian manager may be forced to deploy a makeshift centre-back, using one of his midfielders.

The situation is further complicated by the recent knee injury to vice-captain Dani Carvajal, which could see him out for the remainder of the season.

With these setbacks, Real Madrid face a critical decision as the January transfer window approaches—whether to bring in reinforcements to strengthen their defence or to rely on their current squad to navigate this difficult period.

If recent reports are to be believed, Madrid do not plan to make any signings in the January window. They will only jump into the market if the club suffers a major injury blow between now and January.

However, they are reportedly planning to offer pre-contract agreements to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Both the players are yet to sign new contract with their respective clubs as they contract runs out in the summer.