Real Betis breathe sigh of relief as defender’s knee injury is not serious

Morale is low at Real Betis these days, after their disappointing back-to-back losses against Legia Warsaw and Sevilla. Added to that, there have been serious concerns that they could be without their two starting central defenders for a significant period of time.

Diego Llorente has been reported to the Spanish Football Federation over comments he made after the El Gran Derbi defeat, but more worryingly, there has been fears that Natan suffered a serios knee injury at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, after he took a blow from Betis teammate Chimy Avila.

Fortunately, Marca say that Natan’s injury is not serious. Betis have confirmed that he sustained a medium-grade muscle injury in a distal third of the left semimembranosus muscle, but it should only keep him out of action for 2-3 weeks.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Natan sufre una lesión muscular grado medio en un tercio distal del músculo semimembranoso izquierdo 😔🆙 ¡Mucho ánimo, @Natansouza0404! 💪 ➡ https://t.co/zxyn1RZ7u4 pic.twitter.com/rVFkWg0Bsj — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 8, 2024

It should mean that Betis are able to recover Natan before the end of October. For the time being, they will at least have Marc Bartra back from injury, so he is able to fill in.