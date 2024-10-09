Major boost for Barcelona: Injured star nears return as he takes part in intense training match

Barcelona’s midfield sensation, Gavi, has made significant strides in his recovery from a long-term cruciate ligament injury, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year-old, who has been out of action since November last year, participated in an intense training match on Wednesday under the watchful eye of head coach Hansi Flick.

This session marked a critical step in Gavi’s rehabilitation process, as he featured in a 40-45 minute game alongside other first-team players who were not called up for international duty, as well as members of Barcelona Atletic.

Gavi has missed 50 games since his injury, and his return to the pitch offers a huge boost to Barcelona, who currently lead La Liga by three points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan club has been hit hard by injuries to several key players, including Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez, and Dani Olmo. Despite these setbacks,

Flick has successfully kept Barcelona at the top of the league, and Gavi’s return will add much-needed depth and creativity to the midfield.

Gavi’s return will bring much-needed depth and creativity back to the midfield, just in time for Barcelona’s crucial upcoming fixtures. His recovery is seen as a timely lift for the team, adding to the optimism surrounding the remainder of the season.