Las Palmas appoint new manager hours after Luis Carrion sacking

On Tuesday, Las Palmas announced that Luis Carrion had been sacked as head coach. The 45-year-old, who took over in the summer after leaving Real Oviedo, only managed nine matches in charge, during which he failed to win any (D3, L6).

They will hope for better with his replacement, who has already been confirmed. Hours after Carrion’s sacking, Las Palmas announced Diego Martinez as their new manager – the former Espanyol and Olympiacos head coach has signed on until the end of the season, although his contract does include an option to extend by an additional 12 months.

Las Palmas will hope for a new manager bounce with Martinez, who returns to La Liga for the first time since April 2023. His first match in charge will be immediately after the international break against fellow strugglers Valencia.

2024 has been a wretched year for Las Palmas, who have now won since February. Martinez will hope that he is the man to turn things around in Gran Canaria.