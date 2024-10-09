“I told him” – Lamine Yamal opens up about his angry reaction after being subbed off by Flick vs Alaves

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was visibly frustrated during the club’s commanding 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, which saw the Catalan giants restore their three-point lead over Real Madrid.

Despite the impressive win, courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick, Yamal appeared less than pleased after being substituted around the hour mark by manager Hansi Flick, with Ansu Fati coming on in his place.

The 17-year-old, who was taken off early for the second consecutive match, did not hide his emotions as he left the field, sparking speculation that he was unhappy with the decision.

Cameras captured his apparent anger, leading to speculations about possible frustration with his manager.

However, Yamal has since clarified the situation, explaining that his reaction had nothing to do with Flick’s decision to substitute him but rather stemmed from his disappointment in his own performance.

He said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo):

“No, I think that more than being angry, it was because I was not happy with my game, I demand a lot from myself and that is the line that I must follow to play at 100%.”

“He asked me why I was like that, whether it was because of the substitution or my performance. I told him I could have helped the team and that I would be at 100% for the next game. He is very close to everyone, whether they play more or less, veterans included, and he gives a lot of confidence, which shows in the team.”

Yamal’s self-critical attitude highlights the high standards he has set for himself, even at such a young age. Many 17-year-olds would be satisfied with regular first-team minutes, but Yamal has already established himself as a key player for both Barcelona and Spain, demanding more from his own performances.

His desire to constantly improve and his commitment to helping the team reflects maturity beyond his years, ensuring that his development will only continue on an upward trajectory.

With his talent and mindset, Yamal is well on his way to becoming one of the game’s brightest stars.