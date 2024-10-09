La Liga midfielder unfazed by Manchester City links

Over the last 2-3 years, Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. In the past, Barcelona and Arsenal have been rumoured with holding an interest, and during the summer, Liverpool tried – and failed – to secure his services. For now, he continues to remain loyal to Real Sociedad.

However, his resolve could be tested again in January, amid reports that Manchester City are considering a move for him as Rodri Hernandez’s replacement. However, Zubimendi himself is unaffected by the speculation, as per Diario AS.

“My philosophy is to do what comes from within me at all times. In each market, teams are being linked. For me, I think the best thing is to be at Real Sociedad. Now I have a lot to give there.”

It’s unclear whether Zubimendi will replace Rodri at club level, but he will definitely do so for Spain. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder spoke on the probability of him becoming a regular starter for La Roja.

“I don’t want to anticipate anything. The coach decides. There are two of us for that position. It’s a shame that it’s due to injury and even more so when he’s a vital player for this team. An opportunity opens up and we will have to comply with it.

“I don’t feel extra responsibility. I try to escape from that. There are several of us who can play in this role. I’m not going to speak before anything happens.”