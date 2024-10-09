“It was a pleasure” – Ronaldinho sends heartfelt message to Andres Iniesta as former Barcelona star retires

Football legend Ronaldinho has paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, following the Spanish midfielder’s retirement from professional football.

The two football greats spent memorable years together at Barcelona, where they contributed to one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

In a touching Instagram post, Ronaldinho praised Iniesta’s elegance and exceptional talent on the field, expressing his deep admiration for the player he once called a teammate.

Ronaldinho wrote:

“Day to celebrate your career. We will miss your quality and elegance in the field. It was a pleasure playing with you! Hope to see you soon brother.”

Iniesta, considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, enjoyed a glittering career. His time at Barcelona was marked by extraordinary success, including nine La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies. His vision, composure, and exceptional skill played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s dominance during his era, earning him widespread admiration as one of the most decorated players in Spanish football history.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta continued his career with Japan’s Vissel Kobe, before concluding his playing days at UAE’s Emirates Club.

His retirement has sparked an outpouring of tributes from former teammates, managers, and fans alike, highlighting the immense impact he had on football as a whole.