“It is not normal” – Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fumes at contract situation

Luis de la Fuente has proven himself to be one of the best international managers in world football at this current stage. Since taking over as head coach in December 2022, he has led Spain to two titles: UEFA Nations League, and Euro 2024.

It is a remarkable feat for de la Fuente, who has now stated that he deserves a better contract situation. Presently, his current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2026 World Cup, although his salary is significantly lower than that of his predecessors.

Speaking to Cadena SER (via Marca), de la Fuente sent a very pointed message to the Spanish Football Federation in regards to his contract situation.

“It is not normal for a European champion to be without a contract. I don’t know if the same thing would have happened with Luis Enrique… for me, it is not normal for a European champion to be out of contract. I have had offers as usual. What is not normal is that the reigning European champions, I don’t know if it has ever happened in history, are without a contract. I have the same conditions as when I was promoted from the U21s… It would have been fair if he had signed the contract already.”

A new deal has already been agreed with de la Fuente, but because of the ongoing mess at the Spanish Football Federation, it has been placed on the backburners. It remains to be seen whether these comments act as a catalyst.