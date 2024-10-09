“He has shut many people up” – Real Madrid teammate issues backing to Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s start to life as a Real Madrid player has not been straightforward. He has come in for criticism from fans and media alike during his first few months at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the perceived notion that he has not contributed enough.

While things may not be the best outside of the bubble, things could not be better from inside Real Madrid. Mbappe is adored by his teammates, as Federico Valverde told France Football (via Diario AS). The Uruguayan superstar also took the opportunity to call out those that labelled Mbappe as a disruptive figure.

“We all know the kind of player he is, he’s one of the best in the world. I think that today to be able to have him here is a tremendous satisfaction, a joy to share the field with him. He stands out in every game, in every training session. He is a top player. Thank God we can have him with us, I can enjoy him and my family too, my children can see him.

“And as a person, he is incredible. He has shut many people up – they said that when he arrived here there were going to be many conflicts, that I don’t know what… He silenced all that, all those rumours and showed that he is a spectacular person.”

It’s clear that Mbappe will be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid. Adapting to Spanish football isn’t easy, and it will take time for him to get back to his best. Fortunately, there will be no pressure from within, which will help him greatly.