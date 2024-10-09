Girona sporting director not interested in move to Manchester City

This week, it has been widely reported that Txiki Begiristain will step down as Manchester City’s sporting director at the end of the season. The reigning Premier League champions will need to fill that massive void, and according to recent speculation, they have considered Quique Carcel for the position.

Carcel is very highly-rated within the world of football, largely because of the stellar work that he has done in the transfer market with Girona. However, given that the Catalans are in the City Football Group (CFG), it has felt somewhat inevitable that a move could be made at the end of the season.

However, it appears that this will not be the case. According to RAC1 (via Sport), Carcel has transmitted to Man City that he would not be interested in replacing Begiristain as the club’s sporting director.

Carcel only wants to remain at Girona, and it is understandable given the project that he has been helping to build in recent years. This is fantastic news for the Catalans, to say the least.