Girona sporting director linked strongly linked with move to Manchester City

Manchester City have been dealt a big blow by the news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain is set to step down from his role at the end of the season. The 60-year-old, who was at Real Sociedad and Barcelona during his playing career, has played a massive role in the Premier League giants’ success in recent years, and his absence will leave a big void.

According to The Times (via Sport), candidates have been drawn up to replace him, and as this stage, the favourite is Quique Carcel. Man City will be well aware of the Girona’s sporting director, given that both clubs are in the City Football Group (CFG).

Andoni Zubizarreta, previously of Barcelona and now Port’s sporting director, is also linked with the role. Girona will surely prefer that he ends up going to Man City, as their desire will be to retain the services of Carcel, who has been very impressive in the transfer market over the last couple of years.