Former Real Madrid star picks Dani Carvajal ahead of Vinicius Junior as preferred Ballon d’Or winner

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be handed out by France Football. All signs point towards Vinicius Junior winning it for the very first time, and Real Madrid are also expecting this to be the case.

However, not everyone believes that Vinicius would be the deserved winner. In fact, his former teammates Joselu Mato would rather see it awarded to Dani Carvajal, as he recently told EFE (via MD).

“I would give it to Carvajal. We are talking about a player who played everything last year, who has won the same club titles as Vini, whom I appreciate and love very much as a teammate, but I think Dani has finished the season as the best player in the Champions League final and winning a European Championship in which he was very important.

“In the end, the merit is not given to a defender because he is more of a protagonist who scores goals or assists, but we have seen Dani as a goalscorer, who has scored and provided assists, being important, playing incredible games. He is a serious candidate to be able to take him because it has been a long time since we have seen a player with those conditions and the titles won last year playing in defence would make it fair for him to take the Ballon d’Or.”

Joselu was only teammates with Vinicius and Carvajal for one season, although it was a memorable. He moved on to Al-Gharafa in the summer, although he still sees himself at Real Madrid.

“From day one they have treated me like one of them. To feel that at the best club in the world from the president, the coach, your world-class teammates… Putting on the shirt and playing in that stadium is unlike anything you can think of in your entire life.

“I don’t regret the decision I’ve made because I think that in the life of the decisions you make you never have to regret it, but it’s true that watching Real Madrid I have the feeling of having been there. I’ve been lucky enough to live moments equal to or better than those they are living now.”