Fenerbahce to make contact with Real Madrid over January loan deal for Arda Guler

Arda Guler’s second season as a Real Madrid player is not yet living up to expectations. Since August, he has managed only three starts (vs Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Espanyol), meaning that he has been reduced to small cameos off the bench in Los Blancos’ other matches.

Carlo Ancelotti is still yet to fully trust Guler, and if his lack of prominence continues, there could be options for him to go out on loan during the winter transfer window. If that were to happen, a return to Fenerbahce could become a reality.

According to Haber Ekspres (via Sport), Fenerbahce are desperate to explore options to re-sign Guler for the second half of this season. Their sporting director, Mario Branco, is expected to make contact with Real Madrid in the coming weeks, as they attempt to find out the likelihood of a deal happening.

Real Madrid are not blessed with a lot of depth, so unless a replacement was brought in, it would be a major surprise if Guler was allowed to leave in January. During the summer, he reportedly turned down numerous loan proposals, so his preference would also be to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.