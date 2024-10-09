Concern at Villarreal as no injury return date able to be established for in-form attacker

Villarreal have made an excellent start to the season, as they currently sit in fourth place in Liga Liga with 17 points from nine matches. Ayoze Perez has played a large part in their strong form, having scored six goals in his first seven appearances for the club, following his summer move from Real Betis.

However, Ayoze has missed Villarreal’s previous two matches against Las Palmas and Real Madrid. It’s been reported that he has been suffering with muscular problems, and the situation appears to be more serious that initially believed.

According to Diario AS, Villarreal have not been able to mark a date for Ayoze’s return. They will hope that the international break affords him more time to get back to full fitness, but it cannot be guaranteed.

A silver lining for Villarreal is that Gerard Moreno is back fit – he has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury. Barring any setbacks, he will be able to face Getafe after the international break.