Barcelona still owe over €100m in unpaid transfer fees, Leeds United and Manchester City most affected

Barcelona’s financial problems over the last few years have been well-documented, and although things seem to be improving gradually, there is still a long way to go before parity is restored.

Expenses may be decreasing, but there is still a significant amount of money that Barcelona needs to pay out in transfer fees – both in the short and long term. Sport have detailed the figures, and the most striking involves Raphinha.

In total, Leeds United are still owed €42.5m from the deal that took place in 2022, although only €500k needs to be repaid in the near future. In the case of Ferran Torres, Manchester City are still due €26m (€13m short-term, €13m long-term) from Barcelona. Further instances includes Jules Kounde, for whom Sevilla are owed €24.5m, and Robert Lewandowski – several clubs are still to be paid, including Bayern Munich for €21m.

Barcelona will have to pay these amounts eventually, so it is imperative that they continue to gradually improve their financial situation. For now, there is a lot of work to be done.

  1. More amazing Leeds deals gone bad, thats another two good players with that money, whoever agreed those terms need shooting! 🙄

