Barcelona are in advanced negotiations with a new investor that could potentially solve their financial problems – report

Barcelona are reportedly in advanced negotiations with a new investor to enhance their Barça Vision project under Bridgeburg Invest, a crucial initiative aimed at improving the club’s financial standing.

According to a report from RAC1, the La Liga giants are discussing a significant investment that could elevate the value of Barça Vision, projected to exceed €408 million this season.

The update stated:

“Barça are aiming to revalue Bridgeburg this season: it can grow beyond €408M. The club is in advanced negotiations with a partner that will join Aramark.”

‼️ Explicat a @EsportsRAC1

🎙️Marta Ramon 👉🏻El Barça té l’objectiu de revaloritzar Bridgeburg aquesta temporada: pot créixer més enllà dels 408M 👉🏻El club té negociacions avançades amb un soci que se sumarà a Aramark 👉🏻Dels 200M previstos, els inversors n’han aportat només 65 pic.twitter.com/5onMO5wJVR — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) October 9, 2024

The new investor is expected to collaborate with Aramark, the club’s catering and hospitality partner, which recently became a shareholder in Barça Vision this past August.

The additional investment, alongside Aramark’s partnership, is expected to provide the necessary financial resources for Barcelona to navigate their current financial difficulties.

These challenges have significantly hampered the club’s ability to sign new players, pay off wages and register key talents.

Barcelona’s ambition to grow Bridgeburg Invest’s value while ensuring compliance with financial regulations underscores their long-term strategy for sustained success both on and off the pitch.

As negotiations progress, the club will be hoping that this move will pave the way for a more stable financial future, allowing them to compete effectively in the transfer market and maintain their status as one of Europe’s elite football clubs.