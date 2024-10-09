Atletico Madrid star returns to light training following traumatic brain injury diagnosis

In the dying stages of last month’s Madrid derby, Robin Le Normand was involved in a very nasty collision with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. A few days later, it was revealed that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury, which means that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Atletico Madrid will take no risks with Le Normand, who cannot be considered for selection until the injury fully heals. In the meantime, MD say that he has resumed individual training, although this is only being done at a low intensity. Club officials want Le Normand to maintain his fitness levels, which is why he is undergoing training.

Le Normand will not result to action anytime soon. Currently, he is expected to remain out of action until after November’s international break – that means that not only Atletico Madrid will be unable to call upon his services, but the Spanish national team will also be without another of their starting defenders.