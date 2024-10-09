Andres Iniesta names three Barcelona players he’d sign as a manager

Earlier this week, Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect. The 40-year-old will now take the next step in his life, and his idea is to remain in football as a coach – he has already started the relevant courses to take his closer to his objective.

Returning to Barcelona would be a dream for Iniesta, although he would surely have to work his way up the ladder before becoming manager at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Bearing that in mind, he was asked by El Partidazo de Cope (via Sport) about the players he would sign if he were at a club now – rather unsurprisingly, he named three members of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad.

“I would sign Pedri, Ter Stegen and Ansu Fati.”

Pedri is an obvious answer, given how much he resembles Iniesta in his play. The choice of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is a curious one, given how much he had regressed before his recent season-ending injury. In the case of Fati, he clearly recognises that the Barcelona attacker still has plenty of talent, even if he has been very unlucky with injuries.