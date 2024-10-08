Yeremy Pino admits to struggles in Dani Carvajal injury

Villarreal star Yeremy Pino has admitted to struggling in the aftermath of Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury.

Carvajal collided with Pino in the final seconds of Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Villarreal before collapsing to the turf in agony.

The veteran defender has since undergone surgery on a triple knee ligament tear and will not play again in 2024/25.

Pino was visibly upset over the incident as a repeat of his clash with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen earlier this season which also resulted in serious injury.

The Spanish international has spoken out over his mental anguish in the aftermath as he prepares for Spain duty this month.

“He (Carvajal) is an example and it’s difficult to see how he suffered on the pitch because I have also experienced it and it’s complicated”, as per reports from Relevo.

“When he said what he did about his knee, the ghosts started to appear in my head.

“The last two games I’ve played in, this has happened to me. You try to escape a little, not think about it, but it’s complicated.”

Pino only played a role off the bench in the September UEFA Nations League games, but he could play an increased part in the coming days, due to an injury crisis.

The Canarian has scored two goals in 13 games for the national team but he is yet to score a club goal so far in 2024/25.