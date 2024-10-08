Wayne Rooney makes bold Jude Bellingham vs Phil Foden claim

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has made a bold claim on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham enjoyed a a sensational first season in Madrid, as Los Blancos stormed to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, at the end of 2023/24.

Despite injuries issues, Bellingham played a crucial role, and he remains vital to their push for success this season.

After missing out on the September UEFA Nations League wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, Bellingham was recalled by Lee Carsley, as the Three Lions face Greece and Finland in the coming days.

Rooney was speaking about who is the best player in Carsley’s talented panel of options, and he believes Bellingham is behind Manchester City attacker Phil Foden.

“For me the best is Phil Foden. I know he hasn’t played much this season at Man City, but at his best, he’s the best player in England”, as per quotes from Talksport.

“Cole Palmer has been sensational since he left for Chelsea, and you can also talk about everything Jude Bellingham is doing at Real Madrid, but for me it’s Foden.“

Bellingham is not expected to play to full games for England in the October window, as his game time is managed, but he will be keen to regain his starting spot in Carsley’s plans.