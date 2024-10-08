Getafe

Transfer round-up: Getafe confirm return of veteran defender, Celta Vigo midfielder linked with MLS move

Allan Nyom’s career over the last six years has been rather interesting. He has gone back and forth between bitter rivals Getafe and Leganes – he was initially on loan at the latter during the 2018-19 season, after which he was with Getafe until January 2022. He was let go by Leganes at the end of the previous campaign, and now, he is back at the Coliseum.

On Tuesday, Getafe announced Nyom’s return. The 36-year-old has signed on a deal until the end of the season, and he will provide much-needed reinforcement to Jose Bordalas’ defensive options.

In more La Liga transfers news, Relevo have reported that Luca de la Torre is attracting interest from the MLS. The 26-year-old midfielder appears to be surplus to requirements at Celta Vigo, and although he rejected a return to the United States in the summer, the situation could change in January.

One of the two teams that wants de la Torre is San Diego FC, who will join the MLS as a newly-created club in 2025. Celta are unlikely to make a deal difficult.

