Sergio Aguero sues Barcelona over unpaid wages

Sergio Aguero surprised many with his decision to swap Manchester City for Barcelona in the summer of 2021, and as it turned out, his career would ultimately end soon after he headed to Catalonia. A heart problem, which was deserted only a few months after he arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou, caused him to prematurely retire from football.

Aguero signed a two-year contract upon joining Barcelona, and once his retirement was confirmed, he agreed to give up the second year’s salary. However, he still wanted the money he was due for the time he spent as a Blaugrana player, and until now, he has not received it.

As a result, Aguero is suing Barcelona. Diario AS have reported that legal action is being pursued by the former Argentinian striker, as he seeks to claim around €3m.

Barcelona had previously agreed to pay Aguero, but after the request was denied by an insurance company, they opted not to. The matter is expected to be resolved quietly, with the 36-year-old preferring to agree an out-of-court settlement.