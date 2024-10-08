Second player drops out of Spain squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League matches

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Ferran Torres had been forced to withdraw from Spain’s squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia. The 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s victory over Alaves, and it’s since been confirmed that he will be out of action for eight weeks.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente called up two players in Torres’ stead: Bryan Zaragoza and Bryan Gil. However, the latter has now also left the national team squad as he is suffering with physical discomfort. Following discussions between officials at Girona and the Spanish Football Federation, it has been decided that he will not be risked.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | @11BryanGil causa baja en la concentración por molestias físicas. 🥼 Así lo han acordado los servicios médicos de la @SEFutbol y el @GironaFC. ℹ️ Más info: https://t.co/sjFRJXFWK4 #VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/5eT86hj1CG — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 7, 2024

There is no doubt that Gil will be very disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play for Spain. He has four international caps, with the last coming in March 2023. However, he will be made to wait for number five.