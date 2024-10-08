Report: Real Madrid will only make January signings if one thing happens

Real Madrid has no immediate plans to sign new players in the upcoming January transfer window, unless a major injury crisis forces a change in strategy.

Despite Dani Carvajal suffering a severe knee injury during a recent match against Villarreal—the club remains confident in their current squad depth.

According to Jose Luis Sanchez, as reported by Madrid Zone, the reigning European champions are set to avoid making any new additions this winter unless another significant injury compels them to rethink their stance.

The club believes they have enough adequate options to cover Carvajal’s absence, with Lucas Vazquez expected to step in as the natural replacement.

While some fans and pundits have called for defensive reinforcements—especially given that Carvajal, David Alaba, and academy prospect Joan Martínez are all out with long-term injuries—Real Madrid’s management remains optimistic about their existing options.

They believe the squad has enough quality and depth to manage the remainder of the season without the urgency to rush into new signings.

However, should another significant injury arise, the club may reconsider their strategy and potentially explore the transfer market in January to strengthen their defensive options.

That said, they may still make some moves for the future, with recent reports suggesting that the club are prepared to offer pre-contract agreements to two high-profile defenders in Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Both players are out of contract in the coming summer and if the respective clubs fail to sort their contracts in the next couple of months, they will be allowed to sign pre-contract agreements with a European club in Janauary.