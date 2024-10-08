Real Madrid preparing to make Trent Alexander-Arnold offer in January

In the last few days, Real Madrid have been evaluating their right-back situation. Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury has ruled him out for the rest of this season, and this leaves Lucas Vazquez as the only natural option in the position. Despite this, there are no guarantees that anyone arrives in January.

Real Madrid’s preferred right-back signing is clear: Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the idea is that he would only arrive next summer as a free agent – his Liverpool contract runs out at the end of the season.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will make their move for Alexander-Arnold in January, but only if he has not signed a renewal by that stage. If the option is open, they will make him a contract offer, with a view to securing his services from the 2025-26 season.

If a pre-contract agreement is reached, only then would Real Madrid consider trying to sign Alexander-Arnold with immediate effect. However, they would only do so if the price was right – if Liverpool’s asking price was too high, they would simply wait to acquire his services in the summer.