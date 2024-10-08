Real Madrid set to offer pre-contract agreements to two high-profile players this January after recent developments – report

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer pre-contract agreements to two high-profile players during the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Marca, the Spanish giants are keen on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, both of whom are set to see their current contracts expire next summer.

The interest in these two elite defenders has been on the radar for some time, but recent developments have prompted Real Madrid to accelerate their efforts. Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury has created a significant gap at right-back, and Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a prime candidate to fill that void.

Renowned for his exceptional passing range, precise crossing, and playmaking abilities, the Liverpool star would be an ideal fit for Los Blancos.

Additionally, his strong relationship with Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could facilitate a smoother transition should the move materialise.

On the left flank, Real Madrid are also seeking an upgrade, with Alphonso Davies remaining a key target. While Ferland Mendy currently occupies the left-back position, his contract is set to expire next year, and Madrid may look to replace him with a more attack-minded option.

Davies, known for his blistering pace and offensive contributions from defence, could provide the dynamic presence Madrid needs to enhance their attacking capabilities from the backline.

If successful in securing these pre-contract agreements, Real Madrid would significantly strengthen their defense ahead of next season, adding two of the world’s most talented full-backs to their roster.