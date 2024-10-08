Real Madrid pay tribute to Andres Iniesta in wake of retirement announcement

“In view of Andres Iniesta’s announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid C. F., its president and its Board of Directors want to show their recognition, admiration and affection for one of the great legends of Spanish football and world football.

“Andres Iniesta has contributed with his football and his values to make this sport great, beyond the numerous titles won during his career. His iconic goal in the final of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 will remain forever in the memory of all Spanish fans.

“Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

Comunicado Oficial: retirada de Andrés Iniesta.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 8, 2024

It is a sad day for football with Iniesta’s retirement, although it is also a time for his achievements and career to be properly recognised. There is no doubt that he is a legend of Barcelona and Spain.