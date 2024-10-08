Real Madrid expect to have key defender back after international break following injury scare

Real Madrid have four important players that have been unable to join up with their respective national teams because of physical problems. Kylian Mbappe has not be risked by France, while Andriy Lunin has not met up with Ukraine because he has a virus. In the cases of Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior, they are both struggling with knocks, which is why they are not with Brazil.

In Militao’s case, he has been struggling with thigh discomfort that he suffered against Lille last week. It has caused him to be unavailable for Brazil, but fortunately for Real Madrid, he’s not expected to miss any action for them.

According to Arancha Rodriguez, Militao is only expected to be out for 10 days. It means that is capable of returning in time for Real Madrid’s match against Celta Vigo, which is their first match after the international break.

Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted by this, although he may opt to rest Militao for the trip to Balaidos, given that Real Madrid are hosting Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico fixture on the following weekend.