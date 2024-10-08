Real Madrid could have player back for El Clasico as injury timescale is shortened

Three weeks ago, Real Madrid were dealt a significant blow after it was confirmed that Brahim Diaz was set to be out of action for three months. The 25-year-old suffered a serious injury to his adductor in the victory at Real Sociedad, and despite early optimism, a significant lay-off period was confirmed.

However, Brahim’s recovery has been going very well, and he has already resumed training on an individual basis. According to Marca, he is significantly ahead of schedule, and it could be that his period of absence is half of what was expected.

Real Madrid hope to have Brahim back available within the next three weeks. If that were to be the case, he would have a good chance of being fit for the first Clasico of the season, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 26th of October.

Real Madrid have struggling somewhat in their scoring efforts this season, so having Brahim back should provide extra assistance in his department. For now, the race is on to see whether he will be available for El Clasico.