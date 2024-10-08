Athletic Club

Nico Williams withdraws injured from Spain duty

Athletic Club star Nico Williams is the latest player to withdraw from Spain’s UEFA Nations League squad this month.

Luis de la Fuente has seen his plans disrupted by a host of pull outs due to injury in recent days.

La Roja kicked off their Nations League campaign with a draw and a win against Serbia and Switzerland respectively last month.

However, ahead of a home double header, against Denmark and Serbia in the coming days, Williams has returned to Bilbao.

As per reports from Relevo , the injury concern over the 22-year-old is not significant, with a muscle issue the source, and no risk taken.

He reported for duty at Las Rozas with the problem, and it has since been confirmed by the La Roja medical team, with Real Sociedad wing back Sergio Gomez called up as a replacement.

Williams started both games in September, and was due to retain his spot, with de la Fuente now forced into another reshuffle.

Athletic Club are back in La Liga action at home to Espanyol on October 19.

