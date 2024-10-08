Married couple being held in Singapore after protests made against Valencia owner Peter Lim

It’s well-documented that Valencia supporters have a very frosty relationship with Peter Lim, the club’s owners. Demonstrations against the 71-year-old have been made regularly at the Mestalla, but for one couple, they took their grievances halfway across the world.

As per Marca, newlyweds Dani Cuesta and Mireia Saez were pictured with “Lim go home” banners next to the home of the Singaporean businessman. This has led to their passports being seized by authorities in the Asian country, and this has meant that they have been stuck there since Friday.

Valencia have acknowledged the incident, and as per an official statement, they say that they are working to ensure that Cuesta and Saez return to Spain as soon as possible.

“Valencia CF, in relation to the news known in different media about the situation of two Spanish fans in Singapore who are followers of the Club, wishes to show its desire for this event to have the best and fastest outcome.

“Valencia CF and the LaLiga Office are in contact with the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, which has assured that both are being advised and assisted in everything that may be necessary with the aim of resolving these events as soon as possible.”