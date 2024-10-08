Manchester City strongly considering January move for La Liga superstar with €60m asking price

Rodri Hernandez’s serious knee injury has rocked Manchester City, and they will now be without his services for the remainder of this season. Since confirmation of the blow, the reigning Premier League champions have been strong linked with signing a replacement in January, and on their hitlist is one of La Liga’s best defensive midfielders.

As per Relevo, Martin Zubimendi is wanted. The 25-year-old is seen as an ideal replacement for Rodri, and Man City are considering whether to make their move in January.

Zubimendi has been regularly linked with moves away from Real Sociedad over the last few years. During the summer, he was close to Liverpool, before ultimately turning down their advances.

As is always the case with Zubimendi, he would only be to leave if his €60m release clause in triggered. Man City would have no issues with this, although it will be much tricker to convince him to leave Donostia-San Sebastian.