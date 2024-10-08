Liverpool star and France teammate backs Kylian Mbappe over call up row

The controversy over Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to join up for France duty has rolled on.

The Les Bleus captain returned to the starting line up for Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga weekend win over Villarreal.

However, that call has reportedly annoyed Didier Deschamps, who opted against naming him for their UEFA Nations League games in the coming days.

Deschamps confirmed he spoke with Mbappe, and the pair agreed on a deal for him to remain in Madrid, as part of his recovery from a minor hamstring issue.

That was based on a consensus of Mbappe needing to rest with the international break used as a mix of rehabilitation and recovery for the 25-year-old.

Former France star Patrice Evra has slammed Mbappe’s conduct over the issue, claiming Deschamps is treating Real Madrid differently to his handling of Paris Saint-Germain.

The subject came up in France’s first press conference of the international window and Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate backed his captain.

“If I were in his place and had everything he has around me, I don’t know if I could bear it, but he does”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t know if he’s had any psychological problems in his life and I would love to talk about it with him.

“You have to put yourself in his place. He has no life! And that must be hard.

“He’s Kylian Mbappe and he’s a reflection of everything that happens around him..”