Lamine Yamal loving life under Hansi Flick at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has opened up on his first few months at Barcelona under Hansi Flick.

La Blaugrana head into the October international break with their La Liga unbeaten record intact and a three point lead at the top of the table.

The 17-year-old has continued on his upward curve with his place assured as a regular starter under Flick since the start of 2024/25.

Ahead of joining up with Spain for two games this month, Lamine Yamal has already netted five goals and laid on five assists, across all competitions.

The teenager is expected to play a key role for La Roja in the coming days and he is enjoying the start to life with Flick.

“We are happy with the style of play Flick wants us to play, and the confidence and freedom he gives us, and above all the winning”, as per quotes from Marca.

Spain face two UEFA Nations League games this month as they host Denmark in Murcia on October 12 and Serbia three days later in Cordoba, before club return for Lamine Yamal at home to Sevilla on October 20.