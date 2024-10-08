La Liga sees its first managerial sacking of the season as Las Palmas take action with Luis Carrion

Luis Carrion’s disastrous three-month spell as Las Palmas has come to an end. The 45-year-old has been given his marching orders by the Gran Canaria-based club, as he becomes the first La Liga manager to be sacked during the 2024-25 season.

La UD Las Palmas y Luis Carrión separan sus caminos. 🔸 https://t.co/FG4nJXbH7r pic.twitter.com/DZq9fqZPLH — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) October 8, 2024

Carrion was appointed by Las Palmas at the end of June, as he replaced Sevilla-bound Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta. However, his tenure was the stuff of nightmares, as he failed to win any of his nine matches in charge (D3 L6). Last weekend’s defeat at home to nine-man Celta Vigo was the final straw.

According to Marca, Las Palmas have already secured the services of Carrion’s replacement. On Sunday, first contacts were made with former Espanyol manager Diego Martinez, and 24 hours later, an agreement on personal terms was sealed. His appointment should be confirmed in the coming days.

Martinez will have a big job on his hands to turn Las Palmas’ fortunes around. His first match in charge will be a trip to the Mestalla, where fellow strugglers Valencia will be the opposition.