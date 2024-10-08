La Liga report Real Sociedad offensive chants against Antoine Griezmann

La Liga have asked the Spanish FA (RFEF) to look into alleged offensive chants from Real Sociedad fans towards Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann laid on early assist in Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 La Liga draw away in San Sebastian as he excelled against his old team.

Animosity to Griezmann from the La Real fans was reported by the officials at full time, following a stadium announcement to stop, with the La Liga delegate passing on the message.

As per reports from Diario AS, the complaint refers to chants from fans in the Fondo Sur Bajo section, which has now been referred onto to the RFEF and the Comisión contra la Violencia (Spanish state department against violence).

The report forms part of a weekly presentation of information from La Liga to the relevant bodies but Gameweek 8 produced multiple incidents across the Spanish top flight.

Action against Real Sociedad could be taken if the RFEF believes the chants were excessive and a fine is a potential punishment.