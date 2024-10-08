“I think it will be difficult to repeat” – Andres Iniesta on success of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side

Andres Iniesta is taking the opportunity to reflect on his glittering career as a professional footballer. On Monday, he announced his retirement at the age of 40, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable 22 years in the game.

Andrés Iniesta: "I'd like to return to Barça at some point. Not just to say it, but because those who had so much influence, in one way or another, have to be there. When I can do what I did as a player in another role at the club… Then I'd be delighted." Via @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 8, 2024

Iniesta was speaking to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, which he used to speak about various topics that took place in his career. Barcelona featured heavily, and he revealed his favourite moment(s) whilst at the Catalan club, as per Diario AS.

“There are two moments. That day in Bruges (professional debut) and the day I made my debut at the Camp Nou. I remember that it was a Three Kings Day, against Recre. It’s like fulfilling that dream. From there came what came. Obviously, there have been many moments that make me happy, but those two days.”

Iniesta was also asked about Pep Guardiola’s well-renowned Barcelona side that he played in between 2008 and 2012. He admitted that he sees it very difficult for their achievements to ever be topped.

“I think it will be difficult for it to be repeated, in terms of titles, because it was savage. But in football and in life nothing is impossible. It is very difficult, but not impossible. We always like to compare things and not because of what we lived in the past, what comes in the future has to be different. Situations are there to be overcome.”

He also reflected on arguably the biggest moment of his career, which was scoring the winning in Spain’s 2010 World Cup success.

“I think the years and years will pass and we will continue to get excited. There are no words to describe that moment. When I say that we all score the goal it’s because I really feel it. It’s like heavenly moment. It’s more than just the physical. I felt everyone’s strength at that moment. Especially for our football. It was the moment.”