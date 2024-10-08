Former Barcelona striker Memphis Depay at risk of having Corinthians contract terminated

During the summer, Memphis Depay agreed to terminate his Atletico Madrid contract one year early. This freed him up to join any club he desired, but despite reported interest from clubs in Europe, he ended up signing of Brazilian side Corinthians last month.

Depay has made four appearances since making the move, laying on two assists. However, there is now a real chance that his stay in Brazil is cut short. According to Paulo Vinicius Coelho (via MD), Corinthians may be forced to terminate the contract of the former Barcelona attacker for financial reasons.

Corinthians are set to lose Esportes da Sorte as their primary sponsor, as that company are being suspected of criminal activity. Esportes da Sorte are reported to be paying for the majority of Depay’s salary, which they would not be able to do if they were forced to cut ties with the Serie A side.

This will be a story to keep an eye on over the coming weeks. Depay will hope that he is allowed to continue at Corinthians, but it may not be possible.