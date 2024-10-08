“Having conversations” – Fabrizio Romano shares latest on 26-goal striker linked with Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Canadian striker Jonathan David as speculation builds over his potential availability on a free transfer next summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, David is expected to leave on free, when his contract with Lille expires in June 2025.

This has sparked interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona, who are likely to compete with Arsenal and other clubs from Italy and England for his signature.

Romano emphasised that David, who is 24, will carefully weigh his next move after considering several factors. In a recent appearance on The Debrief, Romano said:

“He [David] will consider several things, not just financially, the project, the managers, so he’s not going to decide now.

“For sure, he’s having conversations with several clubs, not him, his agent, clubs in England and clubs in Italy, clubs in Spain.

“Jonathan David is one of the biggest names on the market for the summer of 2025. Again, before making any decisions, he will take his time, it’s not something for now or something for 2024.

“Jonathan David will explore his options, but for sure I expect him to leave Lille as a free agent.”

David’s potential move to Barcelona would address the club’s need for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker, now 36, is nearing the end of his career and is unlikely to remain the undisputed starter for the duration of a full season moving forward.

Barcelona are expected to prioritise finding a new forward by 2025, and David has emerged as a prime candidate.

Last season, David scored 26 goals and assisted another nine in 47 games for the French club, showing just why so many clubs are interested in signing him.

Should Barcelona secure David on a free transfer, it would represent a low-risk, high-reward signing. His goal-scoring record and ability to compete at the highest level suggest he could push Lewandowski for the starting role and provide Barcelona with an exciting long-term option in attack.