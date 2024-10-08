Bayern Munich are prepared to make a major play to keep star Jamal Musiala beyond 2025 amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also keen on the Germany international with the two clubs reportedly ready for a €100m transfer battle.

Musiala has emerged as an option, with his current deal in Bavaria expiring in June 2026, and he is yet to open formal negotiations on an extension at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl confirmed the club hope to tie up an extension in the coming months but admitted an agreement could be difficult.

Despite the barriers in their way, reports from Sky Germany claim Bayern Munich are prepared to make Musiala their joint highest-paid player, on a deal until either 2029 or 2030.

The rumoured package would include a €25m gross annual salary which would match with top earner Harry Kane, as the Bundesliga giants prepare to show their determination not to be overpowered in the race to retain top talent.