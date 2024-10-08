Barcelona

Barcelona will try to sign a right-back in 2025, Ligue 1 star among those being considered

During the latter stages of this summer’s transfer window, Barcelona made efforts to sign a new right-back. Almeria’s Marc Pubill was one of those to be targeted, although in the end, the club’s crippling financial situation made it impossible for anyone to be brought in.

However, efforts will be renewed in 2025, as reported by Sport. Hansi Flick wants his right-back options to be strengthened, despite already having Jules Kounde and Hector Fort at his disposal.

According to the report, Tiago Santos is one of the players being followed by Barcelona – he is the second Lille player in this situation, with Jonathan David also being considered for a move in 2025, when he would be a free agent.

Santos is an option that is liked a lot within Can Barca, although it will depend on the club’s financial situation as to whether a move can be made. The likelihood is that Lille will demand a significant amount for the 22-year-old’s services, so it will not be easy at all for Barcelona to get him.

