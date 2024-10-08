Barcelona confirm Wojciech Szczesny’s Champions League registration

Last week, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Wojciech Szczesny, who has come out of retirement to replace the stricken Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The 34-year-old was unable to play against Alaves, but the international break will allow him to build up his sharpness quickly, with a view to fighting with Inaki Pena to be first-choice goalkeeper.

Szczesny is expected to be available for Barcelona’s match against Alaves. He has already been registered with La Liga, and now, the same has happened in the Champions League.

As per Sport, Barcelona have finalised Szczesny’s inclusion in their 25-man squad for the league phase. He replaces Ter Stegen with immediate effect, meaning that he is eligible to face Bayern Munich in two weeks’ time.

It will be very interesting to see how Hansi Flick approaches Barcelona’s ‘keeper situation. He is backing Pena to continue as number one, although Szczesny will be desperate for an early opportunity to show that he should be the starter.