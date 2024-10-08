Atletico Madrid agree historic stadium naming rights deal with Riyadh Air

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a historic stadium naming rights deal with Riyadh Air.

Riyadh Air are already the main shirt sponsors of Los Rojiblancos and a del has now been brokered to extend their relationship.

The La Liga giants have been in talks over a fresh sponsor for their home and the Estadio Metropolitano will become the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano with immediate effect.

The move brings a third stadium sponsor to the fore for the club, following previous broken deals with Wanda and Civitas, at their 70,460-seater base in the Spanish capital.

The agreement with Riyadh Air runs until 2033 and will provide a major financial investment alongside their ongoing bond.

With the international break ongoing, the new name will be given a formal unveiling on Atletico Madrid’s return to action later this month as per Diario AS.

The next game comes via a Madrid derby at home to Leganes on October 20 with updates on how the occasion will be marked expected in due course.