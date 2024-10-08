Andres Iniesta reveals dream of becoming Barcelona manager

On Monday, Andres Iniesta confirmed that he has decided to retire from professional football with immediate effect. The 40-year-old ends his career with 35 trophies, 29 of which came as a Barcelona player.

24 hours later, Iniesta has spoken at a press conference, which has allowed him to reflect on his career with the media. As per Diario AS, he also took the opportunity to pay tribute to his family for the support he has received from them.

“I would like to remember all the people who have seen me on the street or on the football field and have shown me their respect and love. That’s what I take with me. Footballers pass, people stay.

“There is another person who does not like me to talk about her. It’s my mother. Maybe you haven’t heard as much as other people. I would like to thank her for the mother she has been and the mother she is, for everything. I wanted to do it at this moment, you know it all too well, but I wanted to share it at this special and beautiful moment. All the sacrifice and effort for me and my sister, I will always thank you.

“For Ana, my wife. Honestly, I don’t have words to describe how I really feel about you. But, I want to tell you that I am privileged and share this life with you. Mainly because of the person you are, I respect you, I admire you. We have formed this wonderful family and you are our mirror and our reflection. I thank you for putting up with me, not everything is always so beautiful. I am the happiest man and I would not find a better woman and mother for us.”

Iniesta also confirmed that he intends to get into coaching, with his desire being to return to Barcelona in that capacity.

“I’m already starting with the coaching course. I want to train in this next stage in that way. Those of you who know me know that I’m quite stubborn in that sense. I’ll try to do a great job again.

“I would like to return to Barcelona at some point in my life. The moment I can feel that I should be there and if the circumstances arise, I would be delighted. If I’m a coach, the profile will be the Iniesta profile.

“I hope that (Hansi Flick) can be here for many years – it would be a great sign for our club, which is that things are working very well. I have no doubt that the work he is doing and will do will be fantastic. Those of us who are outside just have to support. I haven’t even been to the first class of the coaching course yet, but the intention is to be able to have it.”