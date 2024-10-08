Adama Traore considering La Liga return in 2025

La Roja international Adama Troare could return to La Liga next season.

Traore is currently assessing his options as he enters the final months of his contract at Premier League side Fulham.

The former Barcelona winger sees his deal at Craven Cottage come to an end at the completion of the 2024/25 season.

However, the West London side are considering activating a clause to extend it by 12 months, after an impressive start to the campaign.

Traore’s inconsistency remains his major downfall, as at his best he is unstoppable, but that has been seen only in flashes throughout his club career.

A loan spell back in Catalonia failed to ignite in 2022 as the La Masia graduate went back to England.

Reports from Fichajes.net indicate a host of La Liga clubs are considering a free transfer offer in 2025, if Fulham opt to let him go, with Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Real Sociedad on the list of possible suitors.