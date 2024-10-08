2024 Spotify Camp Nou return almost ruled out as new target date set by Barcelona

Earlier this week, Barcelona’s institutional vice-president Elena Fort confirmed that the club is still working towards making a return to the Spotify Camp Nou before the end of 2024. Construction is on track, although it has been reported that there are concerns about utility work being completed on time.

According to MD, it is seen as almost impossible for Barcelona to return home in 2024. Baring this in mind, a new target date has already been set for the first team’s opening match at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou.

UEFA rules state that a club cannot change their home stadium during a stage of the Champions League. Given that Barcelona have already played at the Estadi Olimpic, they are now locked in to staying there until after their final league phase fixture, which is against Atalanta on the 29th of January. As per the report, their idea is for the match immediate after that one, which is at home to Alaves, would be the first at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Given how much money they are losing with being away from the Spotify Camp Nou, it is no surprise that Barcelona are desperate to return as soon as possible. However, they may have to be patient, as February may even be too soon.