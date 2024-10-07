Valencia and Spain star Jose Gaya set for return to action after five-month injury absence

Valencia are not in a good moment, and at the second international break of the season, they are still inside the relegation zone. Ruben Baraja’s side desperately need to start picking up positive results, and they could soon have a catalyst for this.

Los Che have been without club captain Jose Gaya since May. The 29-year-old suffered a recurrence of a serious hamstring injury just 11 minutes after coming on against Girona, and surgery was subsequently required. Since then, he has been battling his way back to full fitness, and he is almost there.

According to Marca, Gaya could receive the medical green light next Monday. On that day, he will meet with Lasse Lempainen, the man that did his surgery, and he will determine whether he is able to make a comeback with immediate effect.

Valencia will be desperate for Gaya’s return, especially as they do not have a natural left-back at the moment because of Jesus Vazquez’s recent injury. He has been training with his teammates over the last couple of weeks, so he should be closing in on full fitness.