Two more Real Madrid players ruled out of national team action due to physical problems

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Vinicius Junior has been forced to pull out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru. He suffered a neck injury during Saturday’s victory over Villarreal, and it is serious enough for him to remain in the Spanish capital for the next couple of weeks.

As it turns out, Vinicius is not the only Real Madrid player that has been ruled out of action for Brazil. As per Diario AS, Eder Militao has also been removed from the Selecao’s squad as he is suffering with discomfort in his thigh. He travelled to Sao Paulo to be examined by the national team’s medical staff, and it was determined that he cannot play.

Furthermore, Andriy Lunin has also been taken out of Ukraine’s squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches – he is suffering with a virus (via Diario AS).

Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased about these two pieces of news, especially as none of the players mentioned – as well as Kylian Mbappe, who isn’t joining up with France – are unlikely to miss Real Madrid’s trip to Celta Vigo in two weeks’ time.