Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit sees Real Madrid cool interest in secondary defensive target

Real Madrid are already working on solutions after it was confirmed that Dani Carvajal will miss the remainder of the season after he sustained a serious knee injury in the victory over Villarreal on Saturday. A replacement could be signed in January, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is the leading candidate at this stage.

Los Blancos have been tracking Alexander-Arnold for some time, and they have been considering the possibility of a pre-contract agreement for the 25-year-old right-back, whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

For now, Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly Real Madrid’s top right-back target, and according to Diario AS, this has seen interest drop in Achraf Hakimi. Los Blancos officials had been looking at their former player as a successor for Carvajal, but for the time being at least, he is not a serious contender.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid can secure the services of Alexander-Arnold. If they cannot, there is a chance that their interest in Hakimi is re-ignited down the line.

