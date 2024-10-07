“Shattered” – Spain manager Luis de la Fuente reacts to Dani Carvajal injury

It’s not only Real Madrid that have been left devastated by Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury. The veteran right-back will soon be unable to play for Spain for much of the next 12 months – he becomes the second La Roja superstar in a matter of weeks to suffer an ACL injury, after Rodri Hernandez.

It is desperate luck for Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, who now cannot rely on the services of Carvajal and Rodri for the foreseeable future. As per Relevo, he reacted to the former’s injury on Monday.

“We have spoken. I feel shattered. We are all very affected.”

Joselu Mato, who is very close friends with Carvajal, also spoke on the injury to his former Real Madrid teammate.

“He is sad about what happened. It will teach us a lesson. He’s my family and I feel it as if it happened to me. I wish him the best recovery. Because of the way he is and how professional he is, he will recover very well and come back strong.”